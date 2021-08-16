Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

