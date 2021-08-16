Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.92. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.