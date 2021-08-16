Neo Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $662.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.18 or 0.00121514 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002558 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00056081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00134357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

