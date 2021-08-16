NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NGMS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $45.51 on Thursday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

