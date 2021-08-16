Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Desjardins

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NEPT opened at C$0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$132.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.29. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$4.55.

In related news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

