Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $398.13 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $398.13 million and $20.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,705.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.94 or 0.06874324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.36 or 0.01468884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00387513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00152018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.43 or 0.00582939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.33 or 0.00363911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006543 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.92 or 0.00325828 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,297,156,877 coins and its circulating supply is 27,467,502,610 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

