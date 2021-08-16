NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $4.85 on Monday, reaching $84.81. 147,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,969. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.