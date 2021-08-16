NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report sales of $294.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.24 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $378.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,877.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,203,320. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,640. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

