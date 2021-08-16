New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires New Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.96. 6,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

