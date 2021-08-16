New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Buys 3,908 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $114.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

