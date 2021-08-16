New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

ACI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $29.84. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,450. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

