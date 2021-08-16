New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.22 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

