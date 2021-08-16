New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 20,155 Shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. reduced its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the quarter. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF makes up about 1.5% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIN opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

