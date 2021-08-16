New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 3,127 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $190.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

