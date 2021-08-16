New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in International Paper by 229.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

IP traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,677. International Paper has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

