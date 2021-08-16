New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of QUS traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $124.26. 3,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $90.69 and a 1 year high of $124.27.

