New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NJR opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

