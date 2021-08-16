New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $269.99. 22,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.