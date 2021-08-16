News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Plans $0.05 Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.