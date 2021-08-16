NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,366.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01473401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00363149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00122938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017170 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

