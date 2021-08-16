NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 406 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

PTLC opened at $39.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93.

