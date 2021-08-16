NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

CLII stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Company Profile

As of July 1, 2021, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation was acquired by EVgo, Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the electric vehicle charging business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

