NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 387 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

