NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 42 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 95.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $410.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

