NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 177.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

FGEN stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.