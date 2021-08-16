NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

