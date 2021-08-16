NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $41.03

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $39.27. NIO shares last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 370,177 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $16,293,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 372.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,511 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

