NIX Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $67,124.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.40 or 0.06882464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.13 or 0.01475371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.31 or 0.00390108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00150557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00363526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00329264 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.