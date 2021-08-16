Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NROM opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73. Noble Roman’s has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

