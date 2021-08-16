Nord Finance (NORD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.76 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $687,142.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00005673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00135373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00158227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,137.91 or 0.99837367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.47 or 0.00920680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

