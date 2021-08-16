NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

