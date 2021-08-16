Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.45. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.