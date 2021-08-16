NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NOW reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $7.48 on Friday. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth $101,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

