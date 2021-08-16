Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of LogicBio Therapeutics worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 8.58. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

