Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $198,000 in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $7,632,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $5,790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $3,084,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NexImmune alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $321.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). Equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.