Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,478 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Axcella Health worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AXLA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

