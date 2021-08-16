Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $36,528,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $28,031,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $21,414,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APR stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.48.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

