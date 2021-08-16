Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

