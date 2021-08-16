Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.78 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMS. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

