NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in July

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.62. 5,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,174. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

