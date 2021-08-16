NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.75.

NVEE opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,061. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

