nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5,700.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

