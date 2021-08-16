Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYXH opened at $30.53 on Monday. Nyxoah has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.