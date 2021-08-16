Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

