Obee Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54.00 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $8,849.03 and approximately $54.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00054984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00136442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00161020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.68 or 1.00191994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.43 or 0.00921441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.28 or 0.00671065 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

