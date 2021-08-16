Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 59.5% in July

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIBRQ remained flat at $$0.30 during trading on Monday. OI has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

