OLD Republic International Corp Purchases 299,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $42,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

BKH stock opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

