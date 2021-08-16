OLD Republic International Corp Takes $26.08 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,000. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Eversource Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

