ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii Sells 31,250 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE ONTF opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 351,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

