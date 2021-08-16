One One Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $42.81 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

